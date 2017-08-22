Learning shouldn’t stop when students leave for summer vacation. Rather, this extended break from the classroom is the perfect time to introduce kids to a variety of mobile apps that can continuously promote creativity and critical thinking. From kindergarten to grade 12, the vast assortment of digital offerings can meet any student’s interests, all while providing valuable lessons that will appropriately challenge each user. Here are a few great options for rainy days, road trips or any time in between.

Grades K-5: (in no particular order)

Osmo introduces children to hands-on play through the iPad. With its offerings, like Newton, Masterpiece and Coding, kids use physical manipulation to navigate a variety of digital activities. Once they master one skill, they can move on to more challenging options.

LEGO® Education WeDo 2.0 combines physical LEGO materials with virtual coding. Through project-based activities, students bring science to life in a fun, playful way. Plus, with no internet connection required, kids can enjoy this option anywhere at any time.

Comic Life brings out a child’s creativity by enabling them to create a totally unique comic with their own photos. A variety of fonts, templates, panels, balloons, captions and more give each child the opportunity to explore their imagination and tell a story.

SPRK Lightning Lab combines virtual coding with robotics. Built for students, instructors and parents, Lightning Lab also has an online community that shares activities with other users around the world. It’s a new way to engage with robotic technology.

Swift Playgrounds extends coding into a virtual world. The program provides youngsters the opportunity to learn Apple’s programming language, Swift, in a fun, interactive setting. As kids master the basics, additional challenges allow for step-by-step growth.

(Next page: 10 more apps for engaging students outside of the classroom)